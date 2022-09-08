Noches de leyendas Mexicanas (“Night of Mexican Legends”) will be held from 7 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

“Some legends in Mexico passed through the barrier of time due to their historical importance, combining fantasy, and reality,” organizers said. “Come learn about these legends!”

This event is FREE.

This event will be held in Spanish. Organizers will record this event to share the video with subtitles to provide accessibility for everyone.

More info here: https://highlinemuseum.org/event/noches-de-leyendas-mexicanas/

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Burien:

