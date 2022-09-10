The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a 2-car collision killed a 23-year-old driver on I-5 in SeaTac early Saturday morning, Sept. 10, 2022.

Troopers say that at 2:17 a.m. a disabled vehicle blocking lane one on southbound I-5 just north of 216th Street in SeaTac was rear-ended by another vehicle that had made an emergency maneuver to avoid a collision.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest blocking lane one, while the suspect one came to rest facing the wrong way, blocking lanes one and two.

The 23-year-old victim – who has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin – was apparently not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.

