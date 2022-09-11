A 2-alarm fire broke out at the Skyview Park Villa Apartments (map below) in SeaTac on Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022.

The first arriving units found heavy fire on the third floor.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters from multiple agencies fought the blaze.

The Skyview Park Villa Apartments are located at 17840 32nd Ave S.: