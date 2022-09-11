A 2-alarm fire broke out at the Skyview Park Villa Apartments (map below) in SeaTac on Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022.

The first arriving units found heavy fire on the third floor.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters from multiple agencies fought the blaze.

At 1007, Puget Sound Fire was dispatched to a 2 alarm commercial fire in an apartment in the 17800 block of 32 AV S. First arriving units found heavy fire on the 3rd floor. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/CBHlqsgg0a — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) September 11, 2022 SKFR units are at a 2nd alarm fire in Sea-Tac. pic.twitter.com/heoLScI3mN — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) September 11, 2022

The Skyview Park Villa Apartments are located at 17840 32nd Ave S.:

