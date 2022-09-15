SPONSORED :

Save a Bundle for your Bundles of Joy! Créme Brulée Kids Sale returns Oct. 7-8, 2022.

Babies Grow fast! They turn into kids – then bigger kids…and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with added inches in their clothing and shoes. That’s why twice a year Créme Brûlée Kids create their community marketplace where families can sell all the things their kids are no longer using and shop thousands of name brand items at 50-90% off retail.

Their Fall sale is right around the corner, landing at The Kent Commons on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Conveniently located across the street from Kent Station, The Kent Commons plays backdrop to thousands and thousands of garments, equipment, toys, shoes and all you need to keep your babies and kids comfortable, playing and learning in style.

Creme Brulee Kids helps you save money, clear the clutter, and provide for your family.

Registration for the 2022 Fall Winter Sale happening Oct 7-8 is now open. For more information and/or to register visit our website their website at www.cremebruleekids.com.

Admission is FREE and open to the public. THIS is the sale you don’t want to miss!

WHAT: Créme Brûlée Kids Fall Sale! WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. WHERE: 525 4th Ave N., Kent, WA 98032 (at Kent Commons across the street from Kent Station; FREE parking and admission!)

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

