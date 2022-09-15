Being awarded Seafair-sanctioned community event status helped make last weekend’s Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race on Angle Lake a great success by bringing in numerous new guests.

The weekend of racing featured J-Series Hydroplanes, Run-Abouts, and Tunnel Boats.

The Seattle Outboard Association’s “New Folks in Boats” driver apprenticeship program introduced young race enthusiasts to the sport by providing formal training and putting them in the cockpit to experience solo operations. This year’s new folks included one youth from Angle Lake and one from Burien.

Commentator Kay-dub Myers Brewer’s tower announcements broadcast over FM 90.5 provided by Allan Freedman enhanced the spectator experience by pulling the viewer into the race action with detailed information and turn-by-turn descriptions.

Race Legends Chip Hanauer and Carol Lee’s presence was a good display of the depth of tradition and rich history that is present in NW Hydroplane racing, and having the Kelly’s (J.Michael, Seafair H1 Gold Cup winner 2022 and his two boys) each racing in their own respective categories clearly demonstrated the true family nature related to this event.

The Alaska Airlines inflatable aircraft hats were also a big hit with spectators as well.

There were very few dry eyes in the house as a result of the speech by Erin Sitterley, the vocal performances by Burien singer Izzy Del Villar Parker, and the presentment of the National and State flags by the Zone 3 Fire Cadets during the 9/11 Commemoration.

“It was a fantastic weekend, I hope that you were able to take in at least part of the event, next year is promising to be even bigger and better,” Clyde “Fuzz” Hill said.

Here are race results, courtesy the Seattle Outboard Association:

Sunday results – Unofficial (subject to change):

300ssh

1- 440 – Findley Echols

2 – 41 – Rick Christensen

3- 150 – Trey Marquard

850 ccmh

1 – 89 – Ryan Magnuson

2 – 999 – Mike Perman

3 – 63 – Beau Coy

AXR

1 – 2US – Carson Kelly

2 – 122R – Brody Want

3 – 21R – Madden Hinshaw

F-500

1 – 45 – J Michael Kelly

2 – 154 – Brent Hall

3 – 87 – Jeff Cannon

AXH

1 – 9R – Carson Kelly

2 – 49R – Trevor McGregor

3 – 748R – Esmee Brown

350cch

1 – 42R – Sean Bryne

2 – 717R Bob Embry

3 – 262R – Don Jones

500ccmh

1 – 41R – Rick Christensen

2 – 86R – Gavin Sharples

3 – 102R – David Salmon

Junior Runabout

1 – 122 – Brody Wyant

2 – 333 – Kannon Cushing

3 – 2U – Carson Kelly

CSH

1 – 28R – J Michael Kelly

2 – 14R – Johnny Adams

3 – 32R – Mike Perman

20SSH

1 – 8R – Sean Bryne

2 – 706R – Findley Echols

3 – 717R – Bob Embry

Junior Hydro

1 – 122R – Brody Wyant

2 – 70R – Madden Henshaw

3 – 79R – Alex Alejo

CSR –

1 – 28R – J Mich

2 – 32R – Mike Perman

3 – 20R – Kyle Bahl

DSH

1 – 52R – Aaron Adams

2 – 999R-Ron Magnuson

3 – 63R – Coy Beau

200ccmh

1 – 2R. Mike Bartlett

2 – 440R Findley Echols

3- 27R. Jack Heiser

Below are photos from the event, courtesy Fuzz Hill:

