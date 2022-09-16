SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses in Burien and Seattle this weekend.

The first Open House is a beautiful top floor at the Simsbury condominium in Burien:

Ideally located in the heart of Burien with easy access to Town Square, shopping, restaurants, parks, freeways and Sea-Tac Airport.

Comfortable one-level living with lobby entrance, elevator and two designated parking spots in secured garage.

Quiet, spacious, light-filled unit with two bedrooms and 1.75 baths.

Open floorplan featuring an updated kitchen with quartz countertops, fresh paint and generous living area that opens to one of three decks to enjoy the Mt Rainier and territorial views.

All appliances stay in this immaculate, move-in-ready condo.

This one won’t last!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 17: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 430 SW 156th Street #301, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,900 MLS Number: 1990771 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 2001 Approx. House SqFt: 1,388 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a gorgeous 4 bed/2.5 bath home ready for the city-dweller who wants to be close to it all:

Enjoy the convenient location just minutes to Green Lake, Carkeek Park, Ballard, the Interurban Trail, public transportation, shopping and dining.

Single family home, with a fully fenced lot offers room for pets, barbecues and gardening in your private backyard.

Beautifully landscaped and a sweet little covered front porch for sipping lemonade or enjoying your morning coffee.

The interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry & a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings.

Three bedrooms up and one on the main floor, perfect for a work from home office. Great flow and lighting w/ generous 2-car garage!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 17: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 10505 Whitman Avenue N., Seattle, WA 98133 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $899,000 MLS Number: 1963463 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2007 Approx. House SqFt: 1,840 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 4,340 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House has a private drive & gated entry, and is the perfect welcome to this secluded, 3 bedroom Seahurst rambler with an EXTRA PARCEL for RV parking, entertaining or potential build:

Landscaped pathway w/roses leads to front door & open concept living space w/updated finishes. Kitchen features granite counters, soft close cupboards & drawers, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & eating space.

Eight foot sliders off of dining area open to the spacious patio.

Patio extends to crushed rock pathways & seating areas for gatherings around the fire.

Large garage for projects or storage. Entirely fenced for your loved ones-humans & furry.

Just one block from Seahurst Elementary and within walking distance to Olde Burien, Seahurst Park, & Lake Burien Park.

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 16: 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: Noon – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1229 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000 MLS Number: 1988045 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1982 Approx. House SqFt: 1,170 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,400 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

