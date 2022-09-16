Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful or funny story? 7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling –to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Stories are told from the heart.

Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

Storytellers are needed for the next event, to be held from 7 – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

The theme will be First Job/Worst Job.

WE NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…on the spirit of community and friendship.

Organizers will coach/help you as much as you would like.

To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email [email protected].

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street:

