‘The Great Pumpkin Night’ will be held this Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center.

Here’s what to expect at this free, fun, family-friendly event:

Spooktacular Fun! Costumes encouraged! Cake walk Crafts for kids Goodie bags Bounce houses



More info here.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave S.:

