REMINDER : All are invited to help celebrate ‘Green SeaTac Day’ 2022 this weekend – Saturday, Oct. 15 & Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022:

Celebrate the hundreds of community members who have worked in SeaTac parks to save trees and restore forested areas. Work with others at your own pace to plant native trees and shrubs in areas where volunteers have removed invasive weeds. The new plantings will help keep invasive weeds from returning so that our forest, which cleans and cools our air, provides habitat for animals, and makes our community welcoming and beautiful, can thrive.



There will be two days to celebrate this event:

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10-12 p.m. at North SeaTac Park

Meet in the park at the northeast corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive S. and S. 136th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Parking available on the north side of S. 136th adjacent to the park

Register and full details at: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/61/

Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Angle Lake Park

Meet on the green space near the parking lot at Angle Lake Parking Lot, 19408 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188

More info at https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/62/.

Hosted by the Green SeaTac Partnership, a collaborative effort between Forterra, City of SeaTac, King Conservation District, Partner in Education, Serve Ethiopians Washington, the Port of Seattle, and other nonprofits, businesses, community groups, and volunteers

