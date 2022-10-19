Two Forest Rescue events are coming up at North SeaTac Park on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022:

Third Sunday Forest Rescue in North SeaTac Park

Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at North SeaTac Park

Meet near the picnic shelter at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Parking available in the adjacent small parking lot and on the street.

Register and full details at: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/66/.

Help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest! Community members have been transforming this area of the park since fall of 2020. A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones – along with blackberry vines entangling the lower branches of trees – have been cleared in a large area – and native plants are beginning to regrow. We’ll focus on removing blackberry roots and vines around newly-planted trees and shrubs and applying mulch to prevent re-growth. We may do some watering.

North SeaTac Park is a 200+ urban oasis under the flight paths of SeaTac Airport. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community!

Fourth Sunday Forest Rescue in North SeaTac Park

Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at North SeaTac Park

Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th St. in SeaTac (map below).

Parking available on the north side of S. 136th adjacent to the park.

Register and full details at: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/67/.

Help transform a forest. North SeaTac Park is a 200+ urban oasis under the flight paths of SeaTac Airport. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community!

We’ll be working in a corner of the park, under towering poplars and Douglas Fir, that was almost completely overrun with ivy that carpeted the ground and climbed the tree trunks. Now this area is mostly cleared of weeds and, during two annual Green SeaTac Days in 2021 and 2022, volunteers planted cedars, firs, and pine trees, snowberries, fringe cup, salal, flowering currant, and much more. Continuing community help is needed to protect these new plantings so that they can thrive and keep the weeds at bay and the park beautiful.

Hosted by the Green SeaTac Partnership, a collaborative effort between Forterra, City of SeaTac, King Conservation District, Partner in Education, Serve Ethiopians Washington, the Port of Seattle, and other nonprofits, businesses, community groups, and volunteers.

