Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Normandy Park, Burien, Arbor Heights and Federal Way.

The first Open House is an elegant Normandy Park home with “Lot A” beach access:

Nestled on a tranquil, private .4 acre cul-de-sac lot, this light filled home features coved ceilings, hardwood floors & impeccable details throughout.

Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets & breakfast nook.

Formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace & office on main floor.

Upstairs enjoy the luxurious primary suite w/5-piece bath & large walk-in closet, 2 guest rms & oversized bonus rm.

Fully fenced yard, w/lg deck & fire-pit are perfect for BBQ’s & entertaining.

Enjoy ‘The Cove’, a private waterfront community club that includes clubhouse, tennis/pickleball courts, walking trails, boat launch & more!

Don’t miss this beautiful move-in ready home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 22: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 19210 Normandy Park Drive SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,325,000 MLS Number: 2001626 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 17,252 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next home has a private drive & gated entry – the perfect welcome to this secluded, 3-bedroom Seahurst rambler with an EXTRA PARCEL for RV parking, entertaining or potential build:

Landscaped pathway w/roses leads to front door & open concept living space w/updated finishes. Kitchen features granite counters, soft close cupboards & drawers, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & eating space.

Eight foot sliders off of dining area open to the spacious patio.

Patio extends to crushed rock pathways & seating areas for gatherings around the fire.

Large garage for projects or storage. Entirely fenced for your loved ones-humans & furry.

Just one block from Seahurst Elementary and within walking distance to Olde Burien, Seahurst Park, & Lake Burien Park.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 22: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Noon – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1229 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $674,500 MLS Number: 1988045 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1982 Approx. House SqFt: 1,170 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,400 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is is a generous ground floor unit in a well kept complex minutes to downtown, light rail station, and airport:

Bus stop is steps away.

This home showcases 2-bedroom, 1.25 bath, and an updated kitchen with substantial cabinets, Move-in ready!

Stainless Steel appliances, washer/dryer and bamboo flooring.

Spacious dining and living room with wood burning fireplace.

Slider to patio from living room and primary room.

Quiet with plenty of room for entertaining!

This home demostrates pride of ownership.

Do not miss this rare gem!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 22: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 118 SW 116th Street #D-13, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $350,000 MLS Number: 2001239 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1982 Approx. House SqFt: 877 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 176,636 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a wonderful Rambler set on a half acre in Federal Way:

Tons of Parking for RV’s, Boats etc.

You’ll feel like you are out in the woods.

Do you want to go off the grid? This home is powered by a heat pump and backed up with Propane.

When You enter the front door, the thing you’ll notice is the large majestic fireplace (just in time for the holidays).

Super nice updated kitchen opens to the family room with a wood burning fireplace.

Oversized two car garage with a nice size workshop.

Backyard is big enough for a Pickleball court (if that’s your thing).

No need to move way out to have all these benefits. Unique setting and a charming home.

Just blocks away from Redondo boardwalk, boat launch & Dash Point State Park.

Close to shopping etc.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 22: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 30313 1st Avenue S., Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $580,000 MLS Number: 1996142 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1975 Approx. House SqFt: 2,160 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 21,780 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

