A Holiday Tree Lighting will be Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the SeaTac Community Center, from 5-8 p.m.

Activities will include:

Bounce houses Santa Crafts Refreshments Live music



More info at www.seatacwa.gov/specialevents.

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 5 – 8 p.m. INFO: Information: 206.973.4680 WHERE: SeaTac Community Center:

