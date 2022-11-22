EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Last week, Southwest King County business and community leaders gathered at the Glen Acres Golf & Country Club to celebrate at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Awards Dinner.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Chamber’s 501 c 3 Success Foundation.

The Seattle Southside Business Awards are the region’s celebration and recognition of outstanding businesses, nonprofits, and individuals.

Awards include Public Servant of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Educator of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Best Place to Work, and New Business of the Year.

“The Seattle Southside is home to the most hardworking, innovative, community-minded, and resilient business and community leaders,” said Seattle Southside President and CEO, Annie McGrath. “It is an absolute pleasure to honor the businesses and leaders making remarkable contributions to our community.”

2022 Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Award Winners:

Public Servant of the Year: Mayor Allan Ekberg, City of Tukwila Business Leader of the Year: Rose Poelzer, Dan the Sausageman Ambassador of the Year: Aaron Siverts, Fuse Networks Educator of the Year: Brenda Phelps, Sylvester Middle School Nonprofit of the Year: Highline Schools Foundation Best Place to Work: King County Library System Best New Business: BioLife Plasma



Five students from the chamber’s Success Foundation WorkForce Discovery Lab were also feted.

“It was fulfilling to know our students felt introduced to their infinite potential from the opportunities we exposed them to through the representation of all your successful businesses and partnerships with the Chamber,” officials said.

A special kudos to these 2022 Success Foundation student speakers:

Sirak Kebede Lenya Thatch Neidy Avila Ramirez Fernando Rodriguez-Martinez Noah Ogubamichael



Sponsors included:

Port of Seattle Andrew Crain Photography Baker Commodities Multi Service Center South King Media



Click image below to view photo gallery by Andrew Crain: