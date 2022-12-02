SPONSORED :

Fresh and beautiful Christmas Trees are at Zenith Holland Nursery right now!

Those in the know will remember that Zenith Holland Nursery is a Des Moines tradition for high quality, fresh cut and even LIVE trees.

The long-standing business also has an exceptional selection of Poinsettias, wreaths, garlands, fresh flowers and decorative centerpieces, as well as an abundant new gift shop.

In the newly appointed gift and home decor space, you will find carefully curated items with an emphasis on presenting local and artisanal items including holiday decor and ornaments festooning more than half a dozen shopable trees, each in a charming theme.

Washington grown freshly harvested trees:

Noble Fir Grand Fir Douglas Fir Korean Fir Nordman and Frazier-select sizes



Bringing them to you fresh and beautiful is a process that starts months before the holidays, when owners Lyn and John head out to the tree farm and “tag” the trees they want right at the grower! By selecting on-site, they ensure that you will enjoy a long-lived dazzling centerpiece for your Christmas display.

Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift Shop is not only an amazing destination to select a tree, or gifts, but it is also a place to make wonderful holiday memories. While you are visiting, be sure to snap a picture at the Famous Holiday Photo Hearth. Bedecked in all its glory, the hearth provides a magical backdrop amongst the abundant holiday decor. Bring the family and your camera to have your pictures with Santa. You can visit during any of the dates and times below.

Dec. 3: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 10: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 17: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



The Famous Photo Hearth is available for your enjoyment and use without Santa during other regular hours as well. Visit at your convenience daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. now through Dec. 23. They will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

You will find so many treasures during your visit, including thoughtfully selected ornaments, decorative dolls, toys and party/serveware to grace your holiday home. It can’t help but inspire some holiday cheer to brighten the winter season as it unfolds.

There are so many reasons to visit Zenith Holland Nursery especially right now, while the best selection of Trees and all things holiday is in stock now!

Zenith Holland Nursery is a special place holding the distinction of being Des Moines’ oldest business. Come see it for yourself, any day of the week with convenient shopping hours.

The friendly staff can’t wait to show you what’s new and you may also find a bargain or two!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

