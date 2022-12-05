A group of enthusiastic young professionals used a brief respite from the snow to brighten up city streets in SeaTac this past Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.g

Nearly 50 volunteers from the organization ASEZ WAO met up in SeaTac, at 10:30 in the morning, to organize a clean-up of neighborhood streets.

ASEZ WAO, which stands for “Save the Earth from A to Z: We are One Family,” is an international volunteer organization run by young professionals who attend the World Mission Society Church of God. Local members of the organization partnered with SeaTac City Council to identify several busy streets, near SeaTac City Hall, as areas of need in the community.

The group – who had driven in from as far as Everett, Tacoma, and Whidbey Island – started their morning at the SeaTac Church of God. There, they attended a short pep rally about the importance of volunteerism and environmental protection, which was led by Washington’s ASEZ WAO leader, Michael Severance. Afterward, the volunteers bundled up in matching vests and collected their cleaning materials: gloves, garbage bags, and trash pickers. They proceeded to carry out the clean-up by dividing into two groups, each focusing on collecting trash from opposite sides of 42nd Ave S., S. 188th Street, and Pacific Hwy S. As they cleaned, the group was encouraged by an endless chorus of enthusiastic honks of thanks from cars passing in the area.

By 12:30 p.m., the young volunteers had filled 24 bags with trash and collected some pieces of large debris. In total, about 410 lbs. of litter was removed from SeaTac city streets. The event was part of the global organization’s ongoing “Terrestrial Ecosystem Protection” initiative and marked the 6944th Worldwide Cleanup Campaign for ASEZ WAO’s Green Earth project.

After the clean-up, the volunteers returned to the World Mission Society Church of God, where they were treated to a hot meal of homemade chicken soup and discussed plans for continuing their clean-up efforts in SeaTac in the future. When asked what motivated them to continue participating in ASEZ WAO activities, volunteers said they found fulfillment in spreading love and positivity through these small acts of kindness for the community.

Click image below to view photo gallery (photos courtesy ASEZ WAO):