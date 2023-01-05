Nominations for the Highline Schools Foundation’s 2023 Gold Star Awards will open this Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with winners set to be honored at Gold Star events in March and April.

Do you know a great Highline Public Schools employee – such as a teacher, principal, counselor, bus driver, custodian, or other staff member – who deserves recognition? If so, now is your chance to nominate them for a 2023 Gold Star Award from the Highline Schools Foundation.

Each year, the Foundation solicits nominations from community members, district staff, and families for their annual Gold Star Awards. These awards serve as an opportunity to honor and celebrate those in our Highline schools and community who inspire us, lead us, and live out the Highline promise to know every student by name, strength, and need, and graduate prepared for the future they choose.

The Foundation is seeking nominations for seven award categories, including:

Outstanding Teacher – Highline teacher of any grade level, with 3 or more years of teaching experience, working directly with students. Outstanding Rookie Teacher – Highline teacher of any grade level, with less than three years of experience, working directly with students Outstanding Professional Staff – Highline staff member with specific educational or career credentials. Examples include therapists (speech, occupational, etc.), counselors, social workers, and more. Outstanding Classified Staff – Highline hourly employees working full- or part-time in a variety of positions. Examples include paraeducators, student aides, bus drivers, custodial staff, school office staff, and more. Outstanding Administrator – Highline staff who manage programs or schools within the district. Examples include principals and assistant principals, executive directors, department heads (IT, Operations, Facilities, etc.), and more. Outstanding Volunteer – Any individual who serves Highline Public Schools in a volunteer capacity, such as PTSA members, zoning and building committee members, and more. Outstanding Alumni – A graduate of one of Highline’s schools who has made significant contributions to society and the Highline community. Past winners include business owners/leaders, politicians, artists, community organizers, and more.



The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. More information about the Gold Star Awards and a link to the Nomination form can be found on the Highline Schools Foundation’s website at:

Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Gold Star Bash, scheduled for Wednesday, March 15th at the Burien Community Center, and honored at the Gold Star Breakfast fundraiser on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac. More details and a ticket link for both events will be announced soon.

About Highline Schools Foundation

Since 1999, Highline Schools Foundation has worked to support the students, families, and staff of Highline Public Schools by uniting community support for innovative and equitable learning across Highline Public Schools. We are the only non-profit organization which supports all schools in the district and serves families and students living the Highline community, including Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and White Center. The foundation is funded solely by private contributions and operates separately from Highline Public Schools.

For more information about the Highline Schools Foundation, visit www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

Share this: Tweet



