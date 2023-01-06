SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Boulevard Park and West Seattle.

The first Open House is an AMAZING FIND – a stylishly updated Boulevard Park Rambler on a huge lot w/detached garage, bonus room & office:

CLOSE to Highways~ Seattle~ Airport~ Golf & Country Clubs~ Medical Services ~Groceries ~&~ Entertainment!

TONS of Natural Light.

NEW Kitchen & Bath!

NEW Roofs/Gutters/Downspouts on House -&- Detached Bonus Room, Office, & Garage!

NEW Quartz Counters, Cabinets, Tile Back Splash, Stainless Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring!

NEW Millwork/Interior Doors! **Refinished Hardwood Floors!**

NEW Lighting throughout Large, Open Bar, Spacious Living~&~Dining areas, and Light-filled Bedrooms with FULL-Size Closets.

NEW Bathroom Fixtures, Tile Surround, Refinished Tub & LVP Floor! FRESH Interior/Exterior Paint!

**MOVE-IN-READY** Just for You!!!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 7: Noon – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1417 S. 124th Street, Seattle, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $595,000 MLS Number: 2018072 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1942 Approx. House SqFt: 970 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 10,450 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer Leased Equipment



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – live large in this big, light-filled mid-century modern home located in Arbor Heights next to Westside School:

The covered porch and front door enters into a 2-1/2 story foyer and living room with lofted den.

Entertain in high style and display your art and furniture throughout this home’s stunning contemporary-design interior with open floor plan.

Dining room opens to an expansive deck.

Kitchen features new quartz countertops, skylight, and commercial Wolf gas range.

Two primary bedrooms with walk-in closets, attached baths, and private balconies.

Don’t miss the views of Mount Rainier and Puget Sound from the den upstairs and attached deck.

The fully finished basement features an air conditioned six-seat theater and oversized garage.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 7: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 10432 34th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,000,000 MLS Number: 2019157 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.75 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 3,310 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,308 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

