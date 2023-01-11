By Alia Sinclair

The first SeaTac City Council meeting of the new year happened Tuesday night (Jan. 10, 2023), and here are some of the highlights:

Public Comments

The meeting opened with the President of the Defenders of North SeaTac Park asking for participation from the council to answer emails and fill out questionnaires that would soon be coming from the group, reiterating the importance of protecting green space under the threat of climate change.

Korean American Day Proclamation

Jan. 13, 2023 has been proclaimed Korean American Day in the City of SeaTac. Korean American Councilmember Peter Kwon read the proclamation on behalf of Mayor Jake Simpson. The Day is meant to recognize and celebrate the 17% of Asian and Pacific Islander members of the community and their contributions to the city. All in-person council members presented the proclamation to several present members of the local Korean American community.

Key to the City

The Key to the City was given to retiring Parks, Community Programs, & Services Director Lawrence (Larry) Ellis after 33 years of service. Each councilmember was given the opportunity to speak their farewells and fond memories of working with him through the years.

Meeting Updates

Regular Council Meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month at 4800 South 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188.

The following Meetings and Events have been cancelled:

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

