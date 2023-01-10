For the fourth consecutive year, the City of SeaTac will be raising salmon that will eventually be released into Des Moines Creek.

Salmon are an important part of the Pacific Northwest Ecosystem and have been for hundreds of years. In recent years, salmon populations have decreased. Because of this, local hatcheries help raise salmon eggs for release into creeks and the Puget Sound to keep fish populations stable.

The salmon eggs arrived at the SeaTac Community Center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Over the next few months the public can see them hatch and grow into baby salmon.

Last year, the City hosted its first salmon releasing event in May. A crowd full of children helped the City release the fish back into the wild. SeaTac expects to hold a similar community event in the Spring to mark the end of the project.

