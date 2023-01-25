By Alia Sinclair

A new city employee, a police report on crime statistics, roadside memorial policy and more were discussed at Tuesday night’s (Jan. 24, 2023) SeaTac City Council Meeting.

Introduction of New City Employee

City Manager Carl Cole introduced new Associate Planner Maria Langbauer to the council on Tuesday night. Langbauer was warmly welcomed and expressed her eagerness for the work in her new role.

Fourth Quarter Police Statistics

Quarter four (2022) police statistic were presented to the council by Captain Troy Smithmeyer, showing that crimes against persons were down for the fourth quarter, though crimes against property had risen.

The statistic of crimes against property included 103 auto thefts.

Captain Smithmeyer noted that an uptick in auto thefts is a growing problem both regionally and nationally.

There were 0 homicides reported for Q4, and 1 narcotics offense.

Roadside Memorial Policy Approved

A motion to approve a roadside memorial policy was presented to the council. The policy would enable the friends and families of those lost to right-of-way accidents to place signage within SeaTac city limits memorializing the deceased.

Signs will include an important safety message and a plaque with the deceased individual’s name or the name of the sponsoring family.

The signage would remain in place for 5 years, after which time, the elements of the memorial would be removed and offered to families as a keepsake.

The cost for a memorial sign and plaque will be $500. The cost for a plaque attached to an existing sign will be $200. Costs associated with the installation and maintenance of signs are borne by the applicant.

The motion passed unanimously.

Community Events: Lovely Jazz Night

The SeaTac Community Center will host a jazz night on Feb. 10, 2023, from 5–8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of jazz while soaking in the music and possibly tapping your own shoes to a tune or two. Food will be available for purchase. Pre-registration is required. Call 206-973-4680 to register.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

