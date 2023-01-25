The Environmental Science Center’s “Heroes for Nature Gala” will be held on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, from 5 – 9 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center.

“Come one, come all to our annual fundraiser, benefiting local students, residents and our natural treasures!”

Join ESC and friends for a night of inspiration, fun items and donating to a great cause. You can also take part in online raffles leading up to the event!

“We’ve been fortunate to continue many programs in innovative ways and vow to empower more folks in the stewardship of nature,” organizers said. “We want them to know their voice and actions make a difference, and that they can help protect the woods and waterways they love.

“Your donation can help us in this mission.”

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased below:

Registration closes for this event on Feb. 15, and tickets usually sell out.

“So act fast and purchase your ticket today.”

A Happy Hour, hands-on science, live bird encounters, dessert dash, guest speakers, and more await you on this magical evening!

Cannot attend in person? Donate in lieu of attending below:

Contact ESC’s Executive Director with questions at j[email protected].

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98168:

