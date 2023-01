A local art showcase will be on display at the SeaTac Community Center from Feb. 21 – Feb. 24, 2023, and local Artists of all ages are encouraged to share their art in any medium for the public to enjoy.

There is no fee to view the art.

Applications and guidelines are available online or at the SeaTac Community Center, applications deadline and drop off Thursday, Feb. 16.

For more information, please call the SeaTac Community Center at 206.973.4680

or email [email protected].

Share this: Tweet