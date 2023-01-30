Come and join the fun as BAT Theatre returns with indoors live and in-person performances, starting Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, for four weekends!
BAT’s new-to-them theater space will be located at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien (map below), with free parking and theater access in the back (there will be signs).
They’re opening their two-show season with a brand new comedy, On the Market, by Jason Odell Williams. The manuscript they are working from is dated Oct. 30, 2022.
Synopsis:
A former singer, now a realtor, struggles with the modern dating scene after becoming a widow two years ago. Her life is turned upside down when she finds a mysterious note from her dead husband telling her it’s okay to “move on.” A touching modern, romantic comedy for grown-ups about love, loss, and finding your Forever Home.
Please note, On the Market contains minimal adult language (one “d” and two “g” words).
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
(NOTE: there is NO performance on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023).
Recent Comments