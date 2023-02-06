EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Public Safety Roundtable Discussion will be held online on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023, starting at 7 p.m.

This free event – which will be conducted virtually via Zoom – is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about public safety and crime issues impacting our Southwest King County Business Community.

“Join us to hear from Police and Fire Chiefs or their representatives from Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila with a special feature from the LEAD Defender group and other resources,” organizers said.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

NOTE: This event was previously known as the “Burien District Roundtable.“

For a complete list of the Chamber’s Committees and schedules, click below:



Share this: Tweet



