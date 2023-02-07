SPONSORED :

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, so – lest you let it sneak up on you – the time to find a fitting token of your affection is NOW!

Just in time, Zenith Holland Nursery is packed with a host of gift options and floral or plant tributes to delight your sweetheart.

Classic “Dream of Truffles”chocolates have arrived in Raspberry or Sea Salt varieties packaged in a lovely tin. Rich and satisfying at just $20.00 a box, they offer an elegant and affordable treat that’s perfect for gifting.

Flowers are another classic Valentine choice and you can find “Pike Place Market“ Scott’s dried flower bouquets whose beauty will last in a more enduring way than typical cut flowers.

Another option to consider are any of the numerous, fresh houseplants which are delivered weekly to Zenith Holland Nursery. Ranging from the familiar to the truly exotic, owner’s Lyn and John offer so many varieties, you will never run out of ideas to brighten or refresh your home. Houseplants can grow and flourish for years to come as a symbol of your love.

For outdoor enjoyment, Primula, Pansies, Violas and blooming Heather are in plentiful supply and can add a cheerful punch of color to beds or planters. The pleasing hues can’t help but lift spirits during cold gray days.

Also in the gift shop, you’ll find an elevated selection of candles by local suppliers such as Big Dipper Wax Works, whose pure beeswax candles are sustainably produced right here in South Seattle. Or check out another favorite, Aesthetic Candles offering inspiring “clean” handmade and sustainably-sourced products made in the Pacific Northwest.

Additional “on-theme” goodies in the shape of – or bearing hearts – fill an abundant Valentine’s display in the heart of the shop, sporting a palette of Red, Pink, and White screaming “I Love you!” From whimsical gnomes to useful mugs, there are lots of ideas from which to choose.

Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift Shop is open daily from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. with ample parking and an cheerful, friendly staff to help you find what you need or maybe even a few things you didn’t know you needed!

Stop by today and prepare to be romanced!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

