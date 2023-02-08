On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023, the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Business voted 7-6 to advance the Fair Repair Act (HB 1392), which was sponsored by Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac).

The Fair Repair Act would make it easier for consumers to repair their personal electronic devices.

Current manufacturer restrictions prevent consumers and independent repair shops from being able to perform the vast majority of device repairs. The Fair Repair Act would require manufacturers to make available the parts, tools and information necessary to fix broken devices. This would make repair more affordable and accessible for Washingtonians and reduce the environmental impact from production demands and e-waste output.



Next, the bill is headed to the appropriations committee before being eligible to be put forward for a floor vote.

In response, WashPIRG Associate Dax Tate released the following statement:

“As a tech industry leader, Washington is no stranger to innovation. I’m proud that we’re moving forward on an innovation even more critical than a new gadget: the right to fix our electronic devices. By eliminating unfair manufacturer restrictions, the Fair Repair Act would make it easier for Washingtonians to keep their personal electronic devices up and running, which would help conserve precious natural resources and prevent waste.

“We’re going to continue to build and demonstrate broad support for the Fair Repair Act as it moves through the legislative process. We hope Washington legislators seize on the opportunity to make our state a national leader on the Right to Repair.”

Share this: Tweet



