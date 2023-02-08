The two right lanes of westbound SR 518 in SeaTac were closed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 due to a vehicle fire.

Puget Sound Fire and Washington State Patrol responded.

Cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

WSDOT Tweeted about the incident at around 12:27 p.m.

The 2 right lanes are blocked SR 518 westbound at SR 99 in #SeaTac due to a vehicle fire. Fire and State Patrol are at the scene. This is the exit that goes to @flySEA airport, so expect delays through the area. pic.twitter.com/Ai3M2bsdyo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 8, 2023 2 lanes of WB 518 closed due to car fire that units from Puget Sound Fire are currently extinguishing pic.twitter.com/8A162bQtA2 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 8, 2023

