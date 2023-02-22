SPONSORED :

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County.

You have questions, Recology has answers!

Hey Recology!

Which bin do pizza boxes belong in? I feel like I have seen different directions on this everywhere I go. Can you please tell me where I should dispose of these?

Thanks,

Sam

Hi Sam,

Great question! Your pizza boxes belong in the compost cart. They are compostable because they are foodsoiled with grease from your pizza.

For this reason, they should not be recycled. Foodsoiled paper is considered a contaminant when placed in the recycling, because it decreases the quality of the sorted paper that we send to paper processors.

Paper products such as paper towels and paper napkins that have food on them and pizza boxes should always be composted.

For more ideas on how to reduce waste, visit one of our Recology stores! The Burien Recology store is located at 15858 First Avenue S, #A100 Burien, WA (map below).

You can also find more Waste Zero tips on our Recology King County social media pages listed below:

Thank you,

Recology

