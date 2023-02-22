Story, Photos & Videos by Alia Sinclair

The SeaTac Community Center is hosting its first-ever showcase from local artists.

Creators of all ages expressed themselves across a wide array of mediums, including photography, watercolor, oil, colored pencil, and multimedia.

Artist Amy O.’s gorgeous miniature of Boston-based Brattle Book Shop is a particular highlight of the showcase. The artist displays her talent in exquisite detail, including dozens of tiny books seen in the miniature’s alleyway.

“Girl With No Name” by artist Nicholas S. is also a particular eye-catcher, brilliantly modeling the visage of a girl who looks as though she is captured in the face of a breeze.

Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Ramirez told The SeaTac Blog how the showcase came about.

“The Local Art Showcase was a result of our Arts, Culture, Library and Culture Advisory Committee initiative to bring more events that involve arts and culture to SeaTac. [We are] looking for new ways to highlight the local art that is being created in our area. I think the city is exploring new ways to expand art to be included in more of what we do. With so much local talent in the area, more opportunities to showcase art can only enrich the community.

“We hope to connect with more local artists who are out there and provide more opportunities for arts and culture,” Ramirez said.

Art from the showcase will be displayed at the SeaTac Community Center through Feb. 24, 2023.

There is no admittance fee.

More info here.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave S.:

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

