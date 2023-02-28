With all the excitement around ChatGPT – OpenAI’s latest conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) designed to interact with people like never before – we thought it might be interesting to see what it could tell us about the seasonal ant activity we have already started to experience in our area.

We asked ChatGPT:

“Type a two-paragraph blog based on early seasonal ant activity in Western Washington State.”

…and here is what it had to say:

“It’s that time of year again in Western Washington State where we start to see early signs of ant activity. With the warmer temperatures and increased rainfall, ant colonies are starting to become more active and visible. This is especially true for species like the pavement ant and the odorous house ant, which are commonly found in residential areas. These ants are known for their tendency to forage for food inside homes, making them a nuisance for homeowners. “However, it’s important to remember that ant activity in the early season can also have benefits for our ecosystem. Ants play a crucial role in pollination, seed dispersal, and soil aeration. They also help control pest populations by preying on other insects. It’s recommended to avoid using harsh chemicals to eliminate ant colonies. Try using more natural methods such as vinegar, citrus, or borax solutions to keep ants out of your home. By understanding and appreciating the role ants play in our ecosystem, we can coexist peacefully with these early seasonal visitors.”

It took about 20 seconds for this AI to produce a fairly accurate response. It appears to be spot-on addressing a target audience and conversational tone that you can find in just about any blog online. It accurately identified two very common and very problematic ant species found throughout the Puget Sound, the beneficial roles they play in our environment, and even correctly identified some of the environmental triggers that lead to seasonal ant activity. It even goes as far as to recommend common DIY strategies to address these ant infestations inside your home.

Luckily for me, Chat GPT does appear to be missing some professional insight, while also making recommendations that can prove to be problematic when dealing with the most common ant found throughout King, Pierce, and Thurston Counties; the Odorous House Ant. This ant is especially difficult to remove from your home for many reasons, but the common misstep for most home owners is not knowing they are chemically sensitive. When Odorous House Ants comes in contact with harsh chemicals, like over the counter pesticides, it triggers a defensive response throughout the ant colony known as budding. Budding is when the single colony, divides into several smaller colonies, all with their own queens, in order to ensure the survival of the colony. Unfortunately, even all-natural materials and even cleaning products can trigger this response, shattering splinters of the ant colony throughout your home.

A key part of professional pest control is knowing more than just the facts, but how to implement that knowledge to safely and effectively eliminate pests from your home. Rambo Total Pest Control’s highly trained staff can succeed where even AI falls short by using our insight and experience to provide you with the answers and resolutions you are looking for. This customized approach and quality customer experience is still something no AI can provide you.

At least, not yet…

