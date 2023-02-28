On Friday night, Feb. 24, 2023, seven storytellers shared tales on the theme “Fed Up” at the 7 Stories event at the Highline Heritage Museum.

These great sessions are streamed live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” it here to get a notification for the next live stream), and below is an edited version of this event.

Storytellers who were “Fed Up” included:

Michael Lockhart : Mike is an engineer who has been lucky enough to go to the UW, work for both Boeing and Microsoft, and raise a family right near Burien in Newcastle. “When a friend told me that I should tell my usually silly stories at the Moth, I fell in love with the organization and storytelling,” he said.

: Mike is an engineer who has been lucky enough to go to the UW, work for both Boeing and Microsoft, and raise a family right near Burien in Newcastle. “When a friend told me that I should tell my usually silly stories at the Moth, I fell in love with the organization and storytelling,” he said. E.J. Blanco : Reports that the only Cuban he’s met in Seattle is in the mirror (we have to fix that!) and he won’t ever turn down a drink or a conversation (we have to honor that!).

: Reports that the only Cuban he’s met in Seattle is in the mirror (we have to fix that!) and he won’t ever turn down a drink or a conversation (we have to honor that!). Gaylloyd Sissòn : Gaylloyd is a published author and an enthusiastic world traveler. We asked him what his story was about and he said: “I’m not going to tell you.”

: Gaylloyd is a published author and an enthusiastic world traveler. We asked him what his story was about and he said: “I’m not going to tell you.” Shayna Larango : Shayna told a story several years ago for 7 Stories, and we’ve been wanting her to come back ever since! Her story tonight is a personal one.

: Shayna told a story several years ago for 7 Stories, and we’ve been wanting her to come back ever since! Her story tonight is a personal one. Fred Swanson : Fred Swanson really enjoys being a Dad. He’s also a published writer of short stories and award winning poetry, and serves as the Executive Director of the Highline Schools Foundation.

: Fred Swanson really enjoys being a Dad. He’s also a published writer of short stories and award winning poetry, and serves as the Executive Director of the Highline Schools Foundation. Daniel Njuguna: Daniel was born in Kenya and raised in a village and the city. His story is about running away from home.

Daniel was born in Kenya and raised in a village and the city. His story is about running away from home. Deborah Appel: Deborah is a practiced storyteller, and we are grateful to her for her help and for connected 7 Stories w/Fresh Ground Stories, a downtown Seattle storytelling group.

Storytellers wanted

Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story? 7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw. They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. These stories are told from the heart. Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.



The next 7 Stories will be held on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. on the theme “Advice to My Younger Self / Rearview Mirror.”

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up fill out the form online or email [email protected].

To learn more, click here.

Share this: Tweet



