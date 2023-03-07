EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Success Foundation announced this week that Samantha Le has been named Executive Director of the nonprofit which focuses on Equitable Education and Workforce Development.

Le has served as the Executive Vice President at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce since 2021. In addition to her appointment as Executive Director at the Success Foundation, she will continue to serve in her role as Executive Vice President, leading the Chamber’s education and workforce programs, strategic partnerships, programming, and providing support to Chamber membership and the community at-large.

“Samantha is purpose-driven with great passion for helping others in our community,” said Jennifer Hansen, chair of the Success Foundation Board of Directors and Program Manager, Social Impact & Financial Health at BECU. “Her vision and leadership will continue to elevate Success Foundation programs and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The Success Foundation was established in 2016 as the foundation arm of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce in an effort to bring down barriers and bridge gaps within our school-to-work pipeline. The Success Foundation has three core areas of mission work, including youth and adult education and workforce development programs, nonprofit partnerships, and advocacy.

“I am thrilled to be leading the Success Foundation,” Le said. “I love the mission of the organization and look forward to supporting our youth and investors and connecting more of the community to make the Southside THE place to learn, work, and play. I look forward to building upon all the great things that legacy Staff before me and the board have accomplished in past years and am excited to be a part of the Southside community. And as a Vietnamese Refugee with deep roots in South King County, I am honored to serve the community that welcomed and created opportunities for my family.”

As Executive Director, Le will be responsible for creating partnerships and relationships with the community. Her duties include staff and operational management, strategic planning, and development, in addition to managing the Success Foundation’s summer youth program “The Workforce Discovery Lab.”

“Samantha has long been a driving force behind our Chamber’s workforce and education initiatives, as well as our youth mentorship programs,” said Annie McGrath, President/CEO at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. “With this new appointment, she will continue to build on her work here at the Chamber, while growing the Foundation and its services for local youth, displaced adults, and regional employers.”

She began her new position on Feb. 21, 2023, serving the Success Foundation alongside the 2023 Board of Directors:

Jennifer Hansen, Chair – BECU Financial Cooperative

Jill Andrews, Interim Treasurer – Destination Des Moines

Russell Woolley, Past Chair – Highline Medical Center

Amy O’Donnell, Director – Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Rafael Saucedo, CUDE, Director – Puget Sound Energy

To learn more about the Success Foundation, visit:



About the Success Foundation

The Success Foundation is the Chamber’s 501(c)(3) charitable enterprise, ​which promotes and improves the economic development opportunities of the Southside and its communities through education, workforce, and community development.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment. More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

