A Technical Assistance Open House will be held on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Westfield Southcenter’s Sky Terrace in Tukwila.

This free event is sponsored by the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

It is intended to help business owners and workers with issues regarding starting a business, growing a business and more.

“Look no further than this one-stop-shop for all of your Business Development needs,” organizers said.

Helping Washington Businesses Grow and Succeed!

The Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce has partnered to bring you a Monthly dedicated Technical Assistance Open House event.

Want to start a business? Want to grow your business? Need consultation?

With diverse partners of leading industry experts and resources, we are here to help you tackle any challenge to make your business thrive!

This is a drop-in event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

Featured partners include:

Small Business Development Center with Rich Shockley City of Tukwila with Derek Speck and Brandon Miles – Economic Development Team Labor & Industries with Leoh Zermeno Explore Seattle Southside Business Impact NW with Susan Perreault, VP of Programs Chase Mobile Notary with Eden Chase All Seattle Web Design with Dwayn Fricke Westfield Southcenter with Navdeep Singh Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce with Annie McGrath, Sammie Le & Morgan Young VCTO with Melisa Hahn



COST: Free to all

WHEN: Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Westfield Southcenter, Sky Terrace, located upstairs near AMC Theatre (map below).

“Hope you’ll join us!”

For more info, call (206) 575-1633 or email [email protected].

