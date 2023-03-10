SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Normandy Park this weekend.
This Open House has Lot A Beach rights in desirable Normandy Park:
This well maintained, two-story home reflects PNW living from the Puget Sound shores, walking trails & sports courts to the high end, solid core doors & natural light kitchen skylights.
Main Level entertaining happens in the open concept Kitchen, formal DR, LR w/fireplace, Family Room & Game Room. Upper Level BRs offer Park & Backyard views.
Primary includes a jetted, walk in spa tub & room for extra closet space.
Flat parcel w/mature landscaping. Wraparound driveway leads to a 2-car garage & adjacent, bonus workshop.
Ideally located near Marvista Park & School, Olympic View Swim Club and minutes to the Light Rail and SeaTac Airport.
This PNW beauty awaits your visit.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Mar. 11: Noon – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Mar. 12: Noon – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 19907 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (map here, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $1,000,000
- MLS Number: 2040594
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1974
- Approx. House SqFt: 2,560
- Lot Size Square Feet: 15,736
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
VIDEO TOUR:
View a video tour of this home here.
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
