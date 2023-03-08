An overnight closure of on- and off-ramps at South 200th Street/Military Road will affect some travelers exiting or entering I-5 in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Construction crews working for WSDOT will close two ramps the evening of Wednesday, March 8 to install signage and perform maintenance work.

Ramp closure details:

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 9 – The South 200th Street/Military Road South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed.

11 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 – The northbound I-5 exit to South 200th Street/Military Road South will be closed.

Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for additional travel time.

During the ramp closures, crews will install a new sign for the southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 516 and perform maintenance on noise walls at the northbound off-ramp. This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

