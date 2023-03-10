The City of SeaTac is seeking public input on proposed rental housing protections at a meeting on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The meeting will be held at SeaTac City Hall from 4–8 pm.

Here’s more from the city:

Over the last several months, the City Council has been considering changing current laws to add protections for renters entering into rental housing agreements with landlords in SeaTac.

The proposed new rules are based on similar rules in other cities, such as Burien, Auburn, Kent and Federal Way.

On Friday, March 10 from 4-8 p.m., the City is hosting an open house style community meeting at City Hall so renters, landlords and other community members can learn more and provide comments on the proposed new rules.

The first half of the meeting will focus on landlord perspectives and the second half will focus on renter perspectives. The specific times are:

4-5:30 p.m.: Landlords

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Meeting break

6:30-8p.m.: Renters

To learn more about the meeting or the proposed new rental housing protection rules, go to the City’s rental house webpage by clicking below:

https://cityofseatac.wordpress.com/2023/02/25/city-seeking-public-input-on-proposed-rental-housing-protections-at-meeting-on-march-10/

