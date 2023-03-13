From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

On Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, Tukwila Police officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Seattle a day prior parked in the Southcenter District.

Police say it was occupied by a 28-year-old female from Kent, along with a 26-year-old male from Seattle.

Both occupants were discovered passed out inside the stolen vehicle.

When officers attempted to wake the pair, the female suspect who was in the driver’s seat began ramming multiple police cars in an attempt to flee.

“Her efforts were in vain however as she was unsuccessful in her efforts to flee the scene,” police said. “She was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges.”

Stolen merchandise was recovered from inside the vehicle and returned to the merchant.

The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.

