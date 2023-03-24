Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Normandy Park this weekend.

This Open House has Lot A Beach rights in desirable Normandy Park:

This well maintained, two-story home reflects PNW living from the Puget Sound shores, walking trails & sports courts to the high end, solid core doors & natural light kitchen skylights.

Main Level entertaining happens in the open concept Kitchen, formal DR, LR w/fireplace, Family Room & Game Room. Upper Level BRs offer Park & Backyard views.

Primary includes a jetted, walk in spa tub & room for extra closet space.

Flat parcel w/mature landscaping. Wraparound driveway leads to a 2-car garage & adjacent, bonus workshop.

Ideally located near Marvista Park & School, Olympic View Swim Club and minutes to the Light Rail and SeaTac Airport.

This PNW beauty awaits your visit.