The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) – which contracts its police services to the City of SeaTac – announced this week the commencement of its county-wide Gift Cards for Guns program.

The program, funded by a $100,000 allotment granted by King County Council in July 2022, aims to reduce the number of guns in circulation and promote public health and safety.

KCSO’s inaugural event will be hosted at the Southwest Precinct, located in Burien. This is anticipated to be the first of two (2) events during 2023, with the second event slated to take place in North King County later this year.

