Glacier Middle School, located at 2450 S. 142nd Street in SeaTac (map below), was put into lockdown on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023 after a report of a possible weapon on the campus.

Students were initially put in lockdown mode.

Police and district security responded to the building, and searched to locate the weapon.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. : Highline Public Schools announced that police completed their search of Glacier Middle School and the building is secure.

“Police and district security officers have secured Glacier Middle Schools and students are safe.

“Students may remain safely at school until regular dismissal time.

“Buses will run as scheduled.

“If you would like to pick up your student before dismissal time, students will be released to families one at a time in alphabetical order.

“Please be aware, this process will take time.

“To pick up your student, please report to the entrance on the west side of the gym.”

“PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE SCHOOL,” Highline Public Schools initially said on its website. “This could interfere with the police response and compromise the safety of students. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

