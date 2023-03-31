SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood this weekend.
This home is priced right to welcome you home:
Priced Right to Welcome You Home!
Charming Setting Among Mature and Tropical Landscape.
Primary Bedroom with Spa-like Bath Overlooks Gardens.
The Main Level Features a Living room, Dining and Kitchen.
The Lower Level has a Second Kitchen, Bedroom and Bonus Room for Studio or Additional Office with a Separate Entrance.
Such a Unique Layout and Space to Spread Out.
Enjoy the Partially Fenced Backyard w/Large Rear Deck & a Firepit, Perfect for Entertaining.
Outbuilding for Hideaway or Storage!
Newer Furnace and Water Tank.
Easy Access to 509, I-5 Schools, Downtown and So Much More.
Selling as-is and Ready to Move In.
All Appliances Stay.
WHEN:
- Saturday, April 1: 12 – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 9048 3rd Ave South, Seattle WA 98108 (click for map or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $550,000
- MLS Number: 2048596
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1940
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,530
- Lot Size Square Feet: 5,100
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].
Recent Comments