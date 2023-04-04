The Port of Seattle announced that is is seeking Art for Sea-Tac Airport:

The Port of Seattle has been an active proponent of public art since the late 1960s, and the first public agency in the region to establish a public art collection. The Port’s Public Art Program continues to grow and evolve, as it acquires and incorporates high-quality, modern, and contemporary art into new and upgraded facilities. The addition of modern and diverse pieces into the collection brings opportunities to celebrate the cultural, historic, and environmental elements of the Pacific Northwest and across the globe while creating new experiences for travelers, customers, and the community.

Our art collection features some of the finest contemporary work in glass, sculpture, photography, painting, and new media. The region’s diversity is well-represented through European, all-American, Asian, Northwest Native American, and folk-art influences. Some of the works are by 20th century artists of great renown, such as Frank Stella, Louise Nevelson, and Robert Rauschenberg. Many more are by regional and emerging artists who vitalize the collection with curiosity, beauty, and thought-provoking subject matter.

Public Art Opportunities

Here are the 7 Public Art opportunities for the SEA Gateway (North Main Terminal) Project:

Baggage handling system enclosure opportunity : The Port of Seattle’s Public Art program is seeking one (1) qualified visual artist or artist team to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport’s North Main Terminal. The project includes two (2) locations in the Main Terminal. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Washington state open call | Budget: $500,000.00

Exterior glass display : The Port of Seattle's Public Art program is seeking one (1) qualified glass/graphic/multidisciplinary artists or artist teams to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport's North Main Terminal. The project includes one (1) location in the Main Terminal. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Nation-wide open call. | Budget: $750,000.00

Bridge pop-up wall graphics : The Port of Seattle's Public Art program is one seeking one (1) qualified multidisciplinary artist or artist team to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport's North Main Terminal. The project includes up to two (2) locations in the Main Terminal visible from baggage claim and bridge level. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Nation-wide open call.| Budget: $400,000.00

Terrazzo opportunity : The Port of Seattle's Public Art program is seeking one (1) qualified multi-disciplinary visual artist or artist team to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport's North Main Terminal. The project includes one (1) location in the Main Terminal. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Worldwide open call.| Budget: $75,000.00

Suspended sculpture : The Port of Seattle's Public Art program is seeking one (1) qualified multidisciplinary visual artist or artist team to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport's North Main Terminal. The project includes one (1) location at the end of Checkpoint 5 in the Main Terminal. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Nation-wide open call.| Budget: $1,000,000.00

Two suspended light sculpture opportunities and 2 pop-up walls : The Port of Seattle's Public Art program is seeking one (1) qualified light/ visual artist or artist team to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport's North Main Terminal. The project includes two (2) locations on the bridge/baggage claim level in the Main Terminal. Only location 1 includes two (2) bridge pop-up walls visible on each side. Artists are encouraged to use the full potential of this area to create an unique experience for passengers and employees. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Nation-wide open call. | Budget: $1,400,000.00

Video wall opportunity: The Port of Seattle's Public Art program is seeking one (1) qualified video artist or artist team to submit their qualifications to be considered for a permanent art commission within Seattle Tacoma International Airport's North Main Terminal. The project includes one (1) location in the Main Terminal. The estimated opening date for this project is Q2 2025. The public art completion date is flexible to the project completion date. | Eligibility: Nation-wide open call | Budget: $1,250,000.00

