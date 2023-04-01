Dub Sea Fish Sticks single game tickets will go on sale this coming Monday, April 3, with Opening Night set for Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Dub Sea Fish Sticks are a summer collegiate baseball team based out of White Center. The team was originally founded in 2015 as the Highline Bears, and was rebranded as the Dub Sea Fish Sticks in December, 2021.

“The Dub Sea Fish Sticks are more than a baseball team. We’re a fun experience for the whole family. This is an event you won’t want to miss!!”

The team hosts college players from around the country for the months of June, July and the first week in August.

The team prides itself on being community-focused, offering fun, affordable family entertainment all summer long.

The team plays its games at Mel Olson Stadium which is located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

The Fish Sticks host between 25-30 games per summer at their ballpark, with regular theme nights, promotions, and a variety of other off field entertainment nightly.

Stadium

The Fish Sticks play at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. The stadium was built in the Summer of 1940 and would soon become the center of the communities’ entertainment. The full wooden stadium held upwards of 2,000 people on Friday and Saturday nights, usually overflowing with people down the left and right field lines.

Today the stadium is used by Seattle Prep High School, Southwest Little League, select baseball programs, and the PSSBL to name a few.

The Dub Sea Fish Sticks brought back summer collegiate baseball to the community in the summer of 2015, and pack the stadium and draw crowds of up to 1,500 people during the summer months.

Tickets

Tickets to games are very affordable, ranging between $8-$12 per person.

Fans interested in going to games can join the priority ticket list to be notified directly when tickets go on sale.

More info here:

