From the City of SeaTac:

The City of SeaTac celebrated the retirement of Police Chief Jon Mattsen this week. City Manager Carl Cole presented Chief Mattsen with the Key to the City in a ceremony at City Hall.

The 33-year King County Sheriff’s Office veteran has been Chief of the SeaTac Police Department since 2019.

“Chief Mattsen has done an exceptional job leading our City’s Police Department through a difficult time in history,” City Manager Cole said. “As former SeaTac Police Chief, I understand the challenges the police force during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Mattsen rose to the occasion and successfully guided the police force with integrity and professionalism.”

Chief Mattsen started his career in 1989 as a patrol Deputy in Federal Way and advanced through numerous investigative and patrol positions, including Field Training Officer, Master Police Officer, precinct-level investigations, Special Assault, Major Crimes, Green River Homicide Investigation, and the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

One highlight of then-Detective Mattsen’s career was being selected as one of five detectives to co-lead the DNA driven “Green River Killer” investigation, which was tasked with building the case against Gary Ridgway in 2001. In this role, Jon was responsible for developing and putting forth several of the cases used to initially charge Ridgway with murder. Ridgway was ultimately charged and convicted of 49 homicides throughout the Puget Sound region spanning 16 years.

Throughout this, Chief Mattsen spent time in and out of patrol assignments, always coming back to the City of SeaTac. In 2018, he accepted the role of Operations Captain to work for then-Chief Carl Cole and in 2019 was selected as Chief.

“I cannot think of a greater honor to end my law enforcement career as the Chief of Police at the City of SeaTac,” Chief Mattsen said. “Throughout my entire career no matter where my various assignments took me, I have always come back to the City of SeaTac because it felt like home.”

In 1995, Mattsen graduated from Pierce College with an Associate in Arts and Science degree, focusing on Criminal Justice. Post-graduation, Mattsen has received First Level Supervision, Middle Management and Executive Level Certifications from the State of Washington along with 1,900 plus hours of post-Academy training in various law enforcement disciplines.

Mattsen is President of the S.H.E.R.I.F.F. Fund (a non-profit that supports King County First Responders in emergency financial need) and a member of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Mattsen also served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Puget Sound Police Managers Association. In addition, Mattsen received the Police/Sheriff’s Medal Award, Commander’s Award and the Life Saver Award from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

