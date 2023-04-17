Volunteers are needed for the next Forest Rescue event in North SeaTac Park, to be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 3–5 p.m. near Des Moines Memorial Drive S. and S. 136th Street (map below).

Help heal the forest in a major urban oasis just four miles south of Seattle. North SeaTac Park is a 220 acre urban oasis under the flight paths of SeaTac Airport. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community!

Volunteers will be working in a corner of the park, under towering poplars and Douglas Fir, that was almost completely overrun with ivy that carpeted the ground and climbed the tree trunks until we began to transform it in early 2021.

During two annual Green SeaTac Days in 2021 and 2022, volunteers have planted white pine, grand and douglas fir, cedar, snowberries, fringe cup, salal, flowering currant, and more on the newly-cleared land. Continuing work is needed to protect these new plantings so that they can thrive.

At this event, we’ll do a site tour to see how the new plantings are doing, remove re-emerging weeds, and continue to expand the cleared area to provide even more of a buffer for the new plantings – and space for new ones.

Open to the public All ages OK



What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended. Rain gear may be needed. Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t have bottled water or snacks, so bring what you need!

Where to Meet

Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th St. in SeaTac. If you arrive after the event starts, we’re about 100 – 150 yards down a dirt trail into the trees (not the paved trail). Lat/Long can be entered into Google maps: 47°28’57.1″N 122°18’45.5″W. Or call Noemie at 253-653-6028

Where to Park

There’s parking on S. 136th St. right near the meeting place. Additional parking within sight across S.136th St. by the ballfield is also usually available. If coming by bus, the 132 stops on DMMDS near 136th.

The photo below is from this weekend’s work party at the S. 128th Street site:

“We had a really fun and productive session and removed lots of invasive blackberry, thistle, and other weeds and applied mulch,” said organizer Noemie Maxwell. “If you’re in the area, check out the site at S. 128th St. and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. – it’s really transformed!”

Work events happen regularly on the third and final Sundays of the month.

Registration and full details:

You can see what’s coming up at the Green SeaTac Partnership page at

