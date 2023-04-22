EDITOR’S NOTE : Since our creation in 2008, The SeaTac Blog has allowed residents running for local office one free post for when they announce their candidacy:

This week, Councilmember Peter Kwon announced that he will be running for reelection to the SeaTac City Council during the 2023 election.

Kwon has served on the council for seven years, first taking office in January, 2016.

His term in Council Position #3 expires Dec. 31, 2023, and he’ll be on the 2023 Primary Election Ballot on Aug. 1, with the top two vote getters for each position moving on to the Nov. 7 General Election.

The deadline to file with King County Elections is May 19, 2023.

“During my previous 7 years I’ve helped SeaTac improve by leaps and bounds with thoughtful economic growth, fair representation for all, and more community activities and involvement,” Kwon said in a statement. “My hard work and planning contributed to our city’s ability to survive the pandemic while increasing public services without increasing local taxes. I’ve helped bring in millions of dollars from the airport and other governments to improve safety on our streets, improve and increase public park spaces, and build more sidewalks.”

According to the City of SeaTac, some of his accomplishments include:

Past Deputy Mayor – 01/2020 – 01/2022

Chair, Transportation and Public Works (T&PW) Committee

Chair, Hotel/Motel Tax Advisory Committee (HMAC)

Chair, South County Area Transportation Board (SCATBd)

President, National League of Cities Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials Board

Member, Planning & Economic Development (PED) Committee

Member, Highline Forum

Member, Joint Advisory Committee

Member, U.W. Mobile Observations of Ultrafine Particles Study Advisory Board

Member, National League of Cities Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee

Founder, Neighborhood Locking Mailbox Program

Blockwatch Organizer

Volunteer Yard Work Party Organizer

Past Chair, Code Compliance Committee

Past Member, Administration and Finance (A&F) Committee

Past Member, Land Use and Parks (LUP) Committee

Representative, SeaTac/Tukwila Cooperative Committee

Kwon’s PDC filing page is here.

Here’s full text of an email Kwon sent out on April 21, 2023:

“Hello friends and neighbors!

“Many of you have asked me to run for re-election and after much thought I’ve decided to give it another go.

“During my previous 7 years I’ve helped SeaTac improve by leaps and bounds with thoughtful economic growth, fair representation for all, and more community activities and involvement. My hard work and planning contributed to our city’s ability to survive the pandemic while increasing public services without increasing local taxes.

“I’ve helped bring in millions of dollars from the airport and other governments to improve safety on our streets, improve and increase public park spaces, and build more sidewalks.

“My weekly coffee chats and pizza nights have proven popular for neighbors to get to know each other and reconnect.

“My focus has always been from SeaTac and for SeaTac.

“There’s much left to do.

“With the impending airport expansion, various state-driven mandates, the potential loss of North SeaTac Park, and encroachment of outside failed policies and influences, I need to work harder than ever to continue being the voice of fairness, logic, and reason.

“Please help me win another term to continue representing you.

“You can contribute directly to my campaign here: https://secure.anedot.com/peterkwon/b531a425-197b-45d7-b0dc-3b8248b889e7

“For more highlights of my service to you and our community, please check my campaign website here:

http://peterkwon.com/news.html

“With much gratitude.

-Peter Kwon

PeterKwon.com

Peter’s Facebook“

Share this: Tweet



