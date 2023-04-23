City Manager Carl Cole this week announced that Troy Smithmeyer will be the new Police Chief for the City of SeaTac.

Smithmeyer replaces retiring Chief Jon Mattsen, and will oversee the 50-person SeaTac Police Department.

Since 2020, Smithmeyer has acted as a Captain for the King County Sheriff’s Office, overseeing at times both SeaTac and Burien. The cities of SeaTac and Burien have an Interlocal Agreement with the King County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

As a Captain, Smithmeyer secured funding for and successfully managed more than a dozen community related initiatives in SeaTac ranging from traffic safety to the community engagement officer program. Operationally, Smithmeyer oversaw the PD’s 14-million-dollar budget plan and grant administration for the 2023-2024 Biennium budget.

“Due to the extent of his experience in SeaTac, I think Smithmeyer is the right person to take the reins of the Police Department,” Cole said. “I believe his 22 years’ experience as a law enforcement leader with a proven track record of inspiring and motivating staff will allow for a smooth transition.”

Here’s more from the city:

Smithmeyer began his career at the King County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy in 2000. During his first five years with the agency, he served in four King County Cities, and worked as a field training officers, an advanced training unit officer, a bicycle deputy, a patrol officer, and a Master Police Officer. In 2015, Smithmeyer was promoted to Sergeant. During the next five years, he supervised the Advance Training Unit and the Joint Transit Anti-Terrorism Team to combat crime and effectively address quality of life issues in our communities. He also was successful in funding solutions to better support communities including securing a $200,000 Special Event, Direct Overtime grant to provide security support for popular community events such as SeaFair and Seattle’s annual Pride Parade.

“Protecting our community by building trust through transparency and collaboration with the residents is my top priority,” Chief Smithmeyer said. “My two decades of experience working various roles in the King County Sheriff’s Office helps me better understand the needs of our diverse city.”

Smithmeyer received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and his Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from California Coast University. Prior to joining the King County Sheriff’s Office, Smithmeyer was a Corporal in the United Stated Marine Corps where he was stationed at Camp Pendelton in California and Fort Lewis, Washington.

Share this: Tweet



