SPONSORED :

Are the Moms in your life gardeners? Or maybe they just like decorating interiors or exteriors? Maybe they love candles, bath and body luxuries and self care? Or maybe they love to feed backyard birds? Maybe they are big into entertaining?

If any of these descriptions ring a bell, then Zenith Holland Nursery and Gifts should be your first stop to find gifts to celebrate all kinds of moms.

Moms do so much and Sunday, May 14, 2023 is a special day to celebrate them with a gift that says “I see you.” Zenith has a huge variety of great gift ideas to hit almost any budget. Of course there are plants, trees and shrubs of all sorts, including houseplants delivered fresh weekly, often in varieties you simply will not find anywhere else.

If roses are what she loves, shop Zenith Holland now for 30% off in-stock roses. Now until May 10 you will find an interesting selection which are destined to remain a symbol of your love in the garden for years to come.

Maybe Mom is into cooking and canning? You can look forward to homemade jam, or just a sweet late summer snack by planting raspberries now. Chose one or more varieties to compare and contrast. They have various selections available at the nursery along with all the soil amendments, organic fertilizer and tools mom needs to pull it all off.

As always, you will find entertaining serve ware and seasonal goods ready to grace Moms’ late spring and summer parties and gatherings. From tableware to kitchen linens owner Lyn curates collections that are both on-trend and timelessly tasteful at the same time. They are all presented in an artful way, thanks to her team of friendly and talented staff. Just visit for plenty of inspiration. You will save time by finding everything you need in one spot, plus you will be supporting a local small business in our community since 1907.

You’ll even find birdseed and feed, lovely fountains and statuary to help create a backyard oasis for Moms to enjoy relaxing. Perhaps while doing a bit of birdwatching?

Mom may not really be a gardener, but you can still add color to her yard or patio with up-cycled ceramic and glass designs from Keeping Up With the Jones’s. These colorful garden art pieces feature repurposed dishes and ceramics crafted into artful flower shapes. These flowers are perfect year round! Both care and water-free flowers every garden needs.

The choice is clear, if you need ideas or already know what Mom will love, Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines is your family owned destination for home, garden and gifts.

Visit daily from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and prepare to be dazzled!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

Share this: Tweet



