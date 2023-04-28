SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding Open Houses in Arroyo Heights and West Seattle this weekend.

The first Open House is a one-owner, 1952 home in the Arroyos that offers views of Puget Sound & the mountains with spectacular potential:

Open living room, hardwood floors, brick fireplace, fresh interior paint, double pane windows & other updates that will make this home easy to make your own.

Lower level offers family room with fireplace, storage, laundry & add’l living space with separate entrance. 2-car garage + carport.

Finished space above garage for home office or possible ADU with massive view deck for enjoying sunsets, having a BBQ with friends, all while experiencing the serenity & calmness of the Arroyos.

Beach-access is just a few blocks away.

Sometimes there’s a reason owners’ never move.

Come & find for yourself why you may never leave this well-loved home too.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 29: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2023: 12-3 p.m.

WHERE:

3922 SW Arroyo Drive, Seattle, WA 98146 (click for map, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $1,150,000

MLS Number: 2060651

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1952

Approx. House SqFt: 2,400

Lot Size Square Feet: 11,100

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

Leased Equipment

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is all about its West Seattle location, location, location…walk two blocks to the Alaska Junction, farmers market, grocery stores, shops, restaurants, drinking establishments, or Ercolini Park. Schools and transit all blocks away:

Light filled home with high ceilings, bamboo floors, large kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, dining area, three bedrooms, living room and an added office/bonus room.

Large primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings, fireplace & plenty of natural lighting.

Private yard is the perfect place for entertaining, two patio areas, and a covered BBQ space to enjoy those Summer evenings!

Detached one car garage with heat hookup room for your car or gym.

Walking score of 92! Leave your car at home

WHEN:

Friday, April 28: 4-6 p.m.

WHERE:

4506 46th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116 (click for map, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $749,000

MLS Number: 2057296

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1918

Approx. House SqFt: 1,320

Lot Size Square Feet: 3,510

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

