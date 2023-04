Volunteers are needed for the 2023 ‘Great SeaTac Scrub Down,’ coming Saturday, July 15, 2023 to Angle Lake Park.

The event will be held July 15 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Volunteers that pre-register by June 15, 2023 will be guaranteed an event t-shirt.

All volunteers will get lunch and access to music provided by Eric Blu and the Soul Review.

